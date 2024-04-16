Who is Tennessee basketball recruiting in transfer portal? Igor Milicic Jr. the latest visit

Tennessee basketball got its first transfer portal commitment Monday and is hosting another visitor Tuesday as the offseason roster wheel spins frantically.

The Vols have Charlotte transfer forward Igor Milicic Jr. visiting Tuesday, the day after former Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar committed.

Here is the latest on Tennessee's efforts in the transfer portal before coach Rick Barnes' 10th season:

Igor Milicic Jr. visiting Tennessee basketball

Milicic is the third visitor of the offseason for Tennessee. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his junior season at Charlotte. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers and made 56, which would have ranked third on Tennessee's team last season. He was named third-team All-AAC.

Milicic played at Virginia his freshman year before transferring to Charlotte, where he started 52 games in the past two seasons.

Belmont guard Cade Tyson visited Tennessee at the same time as Dubar over the weekend. The 6-7 guard averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and shot 46.5% on 3-pointers as a sophomore at Belmont. Tyson ranked second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage last season. He is a career 44.6% 3-point shooter.

UT is recruiting Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. The 6-4, 210-pound Gayle averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore. Gayle is a career 33.1% 3-point shooter but shot 42.9% as a freshman. The Vols are working to get Gayle on a visit.

How many open scholarships does Tennessee basketball have?

Tennessee has five scholarships remaining to fill after offseason attrition.

Tennessee had three scholarships open with outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with junior forward Jonas Aidoo, sophomore forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt freshmen guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

Tennessee basketball roster for 2024-25 season

The Vols return a core pair in guards Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack. The pair of rising seniors are two of the best defensive guards in the nation. Zeigler was first-team All-SEC last season and was the SEC defensive player of the year.

Jordan Gainey returns as an essential shooter who proved he can play on both ends of the court after transferring from USC Upstate.

Tennessee has a promising sophomore class with guard Cameron Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips. Carr has big offensive talent and Estrella is a gifted post player who grew into a role late in the season.

The Vols have one incoming high school signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

