Tar Heels still receiving votes in USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a weekend off from Atlantic Coast Conference play and instead played two non-conference games in the week.

UNC split those games despite having a lead in Tuesday’s loss to Campbell before rallying to get a big win on Wednesday. With the 1-1 week, UNC will have to win some series with just two weeks left in the year. They are still in the tournament per the latest projections but they may need some help if they slip up.

After the 1-1 week, North Carolina is still not in the updated USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. Instead, they are still receiving votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Wake Forest 39-7 771 (27) +1 2 LSU 37-10 738 (4) -1 3 Arkansas 36-12 683 +3 4 Vanderbilt 34-13 645 +1 5 Florida 37-12 635 -2 6 Stanford 31-13 612 +1 7 South Carolina 36-11 590 -3 8 Duke 32-13 496 +2 9 Coastal Carolina 30-16 470 -1 10 Connecticut 35-11 453 -1 11 West Virginia 36-12 391 +3 11 Campbell 36-10 391 +2 13 Miami 31-16 371 -2 14 Virginia 37-11 354 -2 15 East Carolina 34-14 323 – 16 Kentucky 33-13 322 +5 17 Boston College 30-16 236 – 18 Oregon State 33-14 229 +2 18 Dallas Baptist 36-12 229 – 20 Tennessee 32-16 193 -4 21 Clemson 31-17 187 +11 22 Oklahoma State 33-14 140 +1 23 Maryland 33-16 125 +4 24 Texas San Antonio 36-12 82 +2 25 Texas Tech 32-16 64 -1 25 Indiana State 32-13 64 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Oregon; No. 22 Arizona State; No. 25 Louisville

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon 60; Southern Miss 46; Arizona State 29; North Carolina State 19; North Carolina 19; Louisville 19; Alabama 17; Indiana 15; Florida Gulf Coast 14; Texas 11; Auburn 9; Texas A&M 7; Northeastern 6; Cal State Fullerton 4; Oral Roberts 3; Notre Dame 3

