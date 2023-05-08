Tar Heels still receiving votes in USA Today Sports Coaches Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels had a weekend off from Atlantic Coast Conference play and instead played two non-conference games in the week.
UNC split those games despite having a lead in Tuesday’s loss to Campbell before rallying to get a big win on Wednesday. With the 1-1 week, UNC will have to win some series with just two weeks left in the year. They are still in the tournament per the latest projections but they may need some help if they slip up.
After the 1-1 week, North Carolina is still not in the updated USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. Instead, they are still receiving votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Wake Forest
39-7
771 (27)
+1
2
37-10
738 (4)
-1
3
36-12
683
+3
4
Vanderbilt
34-13
645
+1
5
37-12
635
-2
6
Stanford
31-13
612
+1
7
South Carolina
36-11
590
-3
8
Duke
32-13
496
+2
9
Coastal Carolina
30-16
470
-1
10
Connecticut
35-11
453
-1
11
West Virginia
36-12
391
+3
11
Campbell
36-10
391
+2
13
Miami
31-16
371
-2
14
Virginia
37-11
354
-2
15
East Carolina
34-14
323
–
16
Kentucky
33-13
322
+5
17
Boston College
30-16
236
–
18
Oregon State
33-14
229
+2
18
Dallas Baptist
36-12
229
–
20
32-16
193
-4
21
31-17
187
+11
22
Oklahoma State
33-14
140
+1
23
Maryland
33-16
125
+4
24
Texas San Antonio
36-12
82
+2
25
Texas Tech
32-16
64
-1
25
Indiana State
32-13
64
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Oregon; No. 22 Arizona State; No. 25 Louisville
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon 60; Southern Miss 46; Arizona State 29; North Carolina State 19; North Carolina 19; Louisville 19; Alabama 17; Indiana 15; Florida Gulf Coast 14; Texas 11; Auburn 9; Texas A&M 7; Northeastern 6; Cal State Fullerton 4; Oral Roberts 3; Notre Dame 3