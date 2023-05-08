Tar Heels still receiving votes in USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a weekend off from Atlantic Coast Conference play and instead played two non-conference games in the week.

UNC split those games despite having a lead in Tuesday’s loss to Campbell before rallying to get a big win on Wednesday. With the 1-1 week, UNC will have to win some series with just two weeks left in the year. They are still in the tournament per the latest projections but they may need some help if they slip up.

After the 1-1 week, North Carolina is still not in the updated USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. Instead, they are still receiving votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Wake Forest

39-7

771 (27)

+1

2

LSU

37-10

738 (4)

-1

3

Arkansas

36-12

683

+3

4

Vanderbilt

34-13

645

+1

5

Florida

37-12

635

-2

6

Stanford

31-13

612

+1

7

South Carolina

36-11

590

-3

8

Duke

32-13

496

+2

9

Coastal Carolina

30-16

470

-1

10

Connecticut

35-11

453

-1

11

West Virginia

36-12

391

+3

11

Campbell

36-10

391

+2

13

Miami

31-16

371

-2

14

Virginia

37-11

354

-2

15

East Carolina

34-14

323

16

Kentucky

33-13

322

+5

17

Boston College

30-16

236

18

Oregon State

33-14

229

+2

18

Dallas Baptist

36-12

229

20

Tennessee

32-16

193

-4

21

Clemson

31-17

187

+11

22

Oklahoma State

33-14

140

+1

23

Maryland

33-16

125

+4

24

Texas San Antonio

36-12

82

+2

25

Texas Tech

32-16

64

-1

25

Indiana State

32-13

64

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Oregon; No. 22 Arizona State; No. 25 Louisville

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon 60; Southern Miss 46; Arizona State 29; North Carolina State 19; North Carolina 19; Louisville 19; Alabama 17; Indiana 15; Florida Gulf Coast 14; Texas 11; Auburn 9; Texas A&M 7; Northeastern 6; Cal State Fullerton 4; Oral Roberts 3; Notre Dame 3

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire