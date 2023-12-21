Tar Heels had Sooners first loss of year with big defensive effort

There’s no question that entering Wednesday’s non-conference matchup with Oklahoma in the Charlotte, N.C.-based Jumpman Invitational, the UNC men’s basketball team had suffered a couple of tough losses.

The Tar Heels played close with UConn before the Huskies pulled away, while they came all the way back from 12 points down against Kentucky – only for the Wildcats to end things on a hot spurt.

UNC started hot Wednesday night, never eased up and looked like the better team throughout, knocking off previously-undefeated, 7-ranked Oklahoma squad by an 81-69 mark in front of a Tar Heel-heavy crowd.

When the Sooners (10-1) started inching back late in the second half, the Tar Heels (8-3) had an answer. Carolina would either force a couple misses with its strong post presence, including a fired up Harrison Ingram and a much-improved Armando Bacot, or hit clutch shots like a moving three from leading scorer R.J. Davis.

This was worlds different from the Kentucky game, when UNC would choke under pressure with turnovers or rushed shots.

Carolina made a real impact in its statement win over Oklahoma, in large part due to its defense. The Tar Heels stole the ball 10 times – led by four from Ingram, plus blocked four shots – with three coming from Bacot.

UNC struggled with turnovers in the Kentucky loss, giving the basketball away 17 times. UNC took care of the ball much better against Oklahoma, turning it over just nine times to Oklahoma’s 18.

I said Bacot needed to step up tonight – he did big-time, netting 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Bacot was one of four Tar Heels to reach double-figures – Davis led the way with 23, Cormac Ryan dropped 13 and Ingram added 11.

UNC’s bench also played respectable, with head coach Hubert Davis electing to play 10 different Tar Heels. Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and birthday boy Jae’Lyn Withers, a Charlotte native, combined for 13 points. Zayden High and Brown transfer Paxson Wojcik also saw playing time.

This game was a must-win for Carolina. Not only did UNC win, they beat a good, strong Oklahoma team in dominant fashion.

The Tar Heels have a week off, giving players and coaches alike a chance to spend Christmas with their loved ones, before returning to the Dean Dome on Friday, Dec. 29 to host Charleston Southern.

For now, Carolina can enjoy this win.

