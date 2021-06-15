Rays' Tyler Glasnow suffered partial UCL tear, will try to avoid Tommy John surgery

Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Tyler Glasnow will attempt to avoid Tommy John surgery after suffering a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain in their 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Glasnow will try rehab first to avoid the season-ending surgery, though it’s unclear when he’d be able to return to the lineup for the Rays.

A timeline, the team said, will be determined after further evaluation. He has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Glasnow left after 4 innings vs. White Sox

Glasnow left Monday night’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field after four innings with right elbow inflammation. He allowed two runs and three hits in the win, and had six strikeouts in 53 pitches.

He said after the game that he felt “a little tug” in his elbow after throwing a fastball in the fourth inning, and then felt “a pull every time I threw” as he closed out that inning.

“It was just probably better for me not to go out and throw again,” he said after the game, noting that it wasn’t a “crazy pain” in his elbow, via MLB.com’s Adam Berry .

“I think I got it relatively early. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to go back out there and chance it.’ The velo and everything was still there. But yeah, it just felt not right.”

Glasnow holds a 5-2 record with a 2.66 ERA so far this season with the Rays, who hold a league-best 43-24 record. The 27-year-old boasts an impressive 16-4 record over the past three seasons with the Rays, and is 10-2 in his past 21 starts.

“He just felt like there were a couple pitches in there where it just didn’t feel right,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, via MLB.com . “I applaud Glas for acknowledging that. Hopefully, we got him out at the right time where everything kind of calms down. We’ve just got to wait and see now.”

Tyler Glasnow left Tampa Bay's win over the White Sox on Monday night after four innings with elbow inflammation. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

