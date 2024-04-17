Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels (8-9, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-0, 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (1-0, 1.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -130, Angels +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay has a 6-6 record at home and a 10-8 record overall. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 16 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 6-5 on the road and 8-9 overall. The Angels have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rays are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Caballero has a .278 batting average to lead the Rays, and has three doubles, a triple and a home run. Amed Rosario is 14-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has two doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .292 for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 15-for-43 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .236 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.