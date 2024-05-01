T.O. would ‘shed some tears' if son Terique makes 49ers' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Not many things can make Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens cry, but his son Terique Owens making the 49ers' roster for the 2024 NFL season would be one of them.

“I’d probably shed some tears if he makes it because I’ve seen the growth," Terrell told The San Francisco Chronicle's Isaiah Da Anda Delgado. "I’ve seen the process."

San Francisco signed Terique as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of last week's 2024 NFL Draft.

The son of the 49ers legend began his college career at Contra Costa College before transferring to Flordia Atlantic University and Missouri State, where he spent the final three seasons of his collegiate career.

After Terique signed with the Red and Gold, Terrell told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he was proud of his son and just thankful for the opportunity. But with that opportunity, the Hall of Famer now is reinforcing just how critical it is for Terique to make the most of it this summer.

"I just emphasize, ‘You’re only gonna get one crack at this,’ " Terrell told Da Anda Delgado. "It could all be gone tomorrow. I know some guys right now who would probably give their right testicles to be in a position just to work out for a team. Once you’re out, it’s hard to get back in."

Terique caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, averaging 18.9 yards per reception.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound receiver also took part in the 49ers' local pro day on April 10 at Levi's Stadium, giving the 49ers brass an up-close look at his route-running skills.

While his father might forever be a legend in the Bay, Terique, too, knows he must put in the work to make his NFL dreams become a reality this fall.

"Now that I’m in a position where I can actually get on a team, I really have to lock in to secure a spot," Terique told Da Anda Delgado. "It’s always been a competition; everything is up from here."

