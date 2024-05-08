Swimmer Hafnaoui's Olympic title defence in doubt

Ahmed Hafnaoui failed to make a final in the three events he entered at this year's World Championships in Doha [Getty Images]

Ahmed Hafnaoui's defence of his Olympic men's 400m freestyle title is in major doubt because of injury.

The 21-year-old Tunisian swimmer needs to rest for around six weeks, according to Mehrez Boussayene, the president of the country's Olympic Committee.

The Paris Games begin on 26 July and run until 11 August.

Hafnaoui was a surprise winner of 400m freestyle gold in Tokyo in 2021, taking victory from lane eight after being the slowest qualifier for the final.

"I don't know whether or not I will participate in the Olympics," Hafnaoui told AFP, without specifying the nature of the injury.

His mother Amira said her son's main focus is his on recovery.

"Ahmed's absence from the Paris Olympics has not yet been confirmed," she said.

"Even if he is absent, Ahmed is an Olympic champion and has achieved international recognition despite his young age, and there is still a long way to go before him to achieve the best.

"The priority currently is his physical and mental health."

Hafnaoui picked up the 800m and 1,500m freestyle titles at last year's World Championships in Japan and also finished second in the 400m.

However, he failed to reach the finals in all three of those events at the 2024 World Championships in Doha in February.

He had trained in California last year but told reporters at the event in Qatar that he had returned home to Tunisia, citing a visa issue.

Boussayene called on fans to "change their views of champions and treat them humanely".

"One of our duties as officials is to protect and care for athletes," he added.

"More than just medals, we seek above all the well-being of this young man who brought us so much joy. He will have other world competitions."