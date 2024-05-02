Swiatek sails into second straight Madrid Open final

Swiatek has won two WTA 1,000 titles already this season [Getty Images]

World number one Iga Swiatek breezed into a second straight Madrid Open final with a comfortable victory against Madison Keys.

A dominant Swiatek needed just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-1 6-3 win against the American 18th seed.

The Pole, who is bidding for a third title of 2024, finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid last year.

Belarusian second seed Sabalenka will set up a repeat of the 2023 final if she defeats Elena Rybakina later on Thursday.

Swiatek, 22, controlled her match against Keys from the offset as she raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, dropping only three of the first 17 points.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is a clay-court specialist, broke and consolidated to go 3-1 up in the second set before striking again on Keys' serve at 5-3 to reach her third WTA 1,000 final this season.

Keys, a US Open finalist in 2017, could not capitalise on the few chances she had, missing out on three break points and making 28 unforced errors to Swiatek's eight.

Medvedev retires from quarter-final

Lehecka (right) has reached his first ATP Masters 1,000 semi-final [Getty Images]

The only men's singles match of the day came to an abrupt end when Daniil Medvedev retired early with an injury to his right leg.

Medvedev required a medical timeout after going 3-2 up in the opening set of his quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

The Russian third seed, who was the highest-ranked player left in the men's draw, returned to the court but was moving gingerly as Lehecka won the first set 6-4, at which point Medvedev decided to call it a day.

"It's never easy in a match like this," Lehecka told Sky Sports.

"If I were to choose the way how to win this match, it wouldn't be like that."

World number 31 Lehecka will play Felix Auger-Aliassime after the Canadian's last-eight opponent Jannik Sinner, the Italian top seed, withdrew with a hip injury.

Medvedev is the defending champion at the Italian Open, the next ATP Masters 1,000 tournament which starts on 8 May.