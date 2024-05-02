Support pours in, Chris Weinke reacts, following FSU quarterback Marcus Outzen's death

Chris Weinke was on the recruiting trail Wednesday when he heard the news of Marcus Outzen's death.

"It was devastating," Weinke said Thursday morning.

"I just sat in my car for 15 minutes. You start to reflect on the good times. ... You quickly realize how precious life is. We had a good relationship and it was always fun with him in (the quarterback) room."

Outzen, who started for Florida State at quarterback in the first BCS Championship Game in 1999, died Tuesday in Tampa due to complications associated with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune deficiency disorder,

What we know: FSU quarterback Marcus Outzen dies of complications from HLH

The disease stops the immune system from functioning properly, according to Johns Hopkins.

Outzen was 46.

Outzen's unexpected death from the rare disease has generated an outpouring of support from former teammates and fans across social media.

Marcus Outzen steps in for Chris Weinke to lead FSU football to 1st BCS Championship Game

Outzen, a career backup for the Seminoles, was nicknamed "The Rooster" for his red hair and fiery demeanor.

He stepped into the starting role as a sophomore during the 1998 season after Weinke suffered a neck injury. Outzen led the Seminoles to wins over Wake Forest and Florida to set up the national championship game against Tennessee in Tempe, Arizona.

The Vols beat the Seminoles 23-16 to win the first BCS title.

Weinke, 51, who won the 2000 Heisman Trophy with the Seminoles, is the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.

He had just stepped out of a recruiting meeting at a Georgia high school when he looked down at his cell phone and saw multiple missed messages.

Outzen worked in medical sales professionally and resided in the Tampa Bay Area with his wife and children.

"My heart sunk when I saw the news," Weinke said. "He was such a great dude. When you think of him as a husband and father, it speaks volumes of what kind of man he was."

Outzen helped the Seminoles during one of their most challenging times in the 1998 season.

FSU was shorthanded at quarterback following season-ending injuries to Dan Kendra (spring game) and Weinke (Nov. 7 against Virginia). He led the Seminoles to win at Wake Forest and at home against Florida to help the Seminoles advance to the BCS title game against the Vols.

"The way Marcus handled all of that, it was great," Weinke said.

"He had an unbelievable work ethic, never complained and was selfless. He has a an opportunity, and his legacy is he comes in and beats Wake and Florida to keep the streak alive at home and has the chance to play in a national title game."

