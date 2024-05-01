Former FSU quarterback Marcus Outzen, who started Seminoles' title game vs. Tennessee, dies

Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen, nicknamed "The Rooster" for his red hair and fiery demeanor, died Tuesday evening in Tampa from complications associated with a rare immune deficiency disorder.

Outzen was recently diagnosed with HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis), a severe, systemic inflammatory syndrome, according to the Immune Deficiency Foundation,

Outzen, from Fort Walton Beach, played at FSU from 1996-2000 and started the Seminoles' national championship loss to Tennessee 23-16 in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl.

The bowl was designated as the first BCS Championship game and played for the 1998 season.

"Marcus was a good friend to a lot of people," former FSU teammate Bobby Rhodes said.

"People liked him, on and off the field. This is so sad."

FSU backup quarterback Marcus Outzen steps into starter's role

Outzen was pressed into action by Bobby Bowden late in the 1998 season when starter Chris Weinke suffered a serious neck injury against Virginia in mid-December.

Outzen led the Seminoles to victories over Wake Forest and Florida in his first two career starts to help FSU advance to the BCS Championship in Tempe, Arizona.

The 23-12 win over the No. 4 Gators extended FSU's home unbeaten streak to 40 games and kept UF coach Steve Spurrier winless at FSU for his coaching career.

One scene that will also be forever linked to that game was Bowden in the locker room singing to his players to honor Outzen. Bowden told the media he first learned the song while in a fraternity at Howard College about a farmer whose chickens had stopped laying eggs.

Outzen also told the media he "ignored the pressure" surrounding the game.

“That was a big game, but I took it with a grain of salt,” Outzen told the media.

“I ignored the pressures that were put upon me. I knew what I had to do to lead the team. Focusing on pressures won’t help you do that.”

Former Florida State Seminoles Barry Smith, left, Marcus Outzen and Brad Dempton playing golf in Pasadena, California.

Outzen, primary a backup at FSU, completed 72 of 121 for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions during his career.

He also had 142 yards yards and four scores.

Outzen worked in medical sales professionally and resided in the Tampa Bay Area with his wife and children.

He was also an avid golfer, often playing with his college roommate and best friend Brad Dempton and former FSU and Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Barry Smith.

"We are all speechless," Smith said.

"Marcus loved Florida State, a great family fan and so passionate. I am devastated for his wife and kids. Every time you saw him, he always had a great smile."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Marcus Outzen, former FSU quarterback dies; started in FSU title game