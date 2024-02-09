Super Bowl 2024 injury tracker: Joe Thuney ruled out with pectoral issue; George Kittle, Arik Armstead limited

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl LVIII injury report heading into the weekend isn't too crowded or too concerning for either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs already knew they would be missing Charles Omenihu on the defensive line after he tore his ACL during the AFC championship game. On Friday, the team announced that they'll be without a key piece of their offensive line for Sunday's game, as Joe Thuney has been ruled out with a pectoral issue.

[How to watch the Super Bowl: TV channels, streaming and mobile options]

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thuney's chances to play were "slim," the All-Pro guard was holding out hope.

"Feeling alright," Thuney said this week. "Just trying to control what I can control and I think we'll know more as the game gets closer."

Thuney suffered the injury during the Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. Now it'll keep him from chasing his fourth Super Bowl victory. It's typically a four-to-six week recovery time, but since Thuney can't go Nick Allegretti will continue to fill in.

It also looks like Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice will play with no issues after he was reportedly stepped on about an hour into Thursday’s practice. He received treatment ankle treatment walked off without a limp but was listed as a limited participant that day. On Friday, he was full go.

On the 49ers side, while George Kittle and Arik Armstead were limited on Thursday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn't worried and the pair will play in the Super Bowl.

Allegiant Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers

TE George Kittle (toe): limited

LB Oren Burks (shoulder): limited

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle): limited

DT Arik Armstead (knee/foot): limited

Kansas City Chiefs