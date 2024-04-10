Sunglasses are the new must-have scavenger-hunt item at Masters 2024 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Move over garden gnome, there’s a new item flying off the shelves at Augusta National.

Located at the satellite golf shops — which are strategically placed around the course — are Goodr sunglasses with an array of Masters designs.

“Look at this,” said Brittany Smart, to no one in particular. “It matches my hat.”

Smart, of New Orleans, slid on a pair of white lenses, which the Masters Tournament has coined “The Caddie.”

“The Caddie,” along with yellow glasses called “The Pin Flag” are being sold at Stand 8 — next to No. 8 tee box.

And that’s where the scavenger hunt begins.

At Stand 12 — located in the heart of Amen Corner — designs being sold are called “The Hogan Bridge,” “Azalea” and “Florals.”

Each pair is $39.

According to a Goodr representative, the Hogan Bridge, which had black rims and an emblem of the famed stone bridge, is sold out.

“I love the case they come in,” Andy Mitchell, who attended his first Masters on Wednesday, said of the Florals pattern. “Even when I leave the course today, it’ll feel like I’m still here.”

From Stand 12, the nearest satellite stand is adjacent to No. 14 tee box, which are selling designs called “Augusta Pines,” “Badges” and “Peach Ice Cream.”

Similar to The Hogan Bridge, Augusta Pines was gone by Tuesday afternoon.

“These are perfect,” said Liz Garrett, who purchased two pairs of “Peach Ice Cream” glasses. “I forgot sunglasses at home, and was worried they weren’t going to sell any here.”

The final shop, Stand 7, is near No. 7 tee, and they sell orange rims called “Pimento Cheese” and blue glasses coined “Skip It.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek