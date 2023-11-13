Sunday Night Football: Raiders fend off Jets with late interception to grab 16-12 win

Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas. (AP/David Becker) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

There were a lot of field goals, but the Las Vegas Raiders came up at just the right moments on Sunday night.

The Raiders, thanks to a late interception from Robert Spillane in the red zone, beat the New York Jets 16-12 in their “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Jets driving and seemingly poised to score a game-winning touchdown, Spillane intercepted Zach Wilson and ran it back 25 yards. That sealed the four-point win for Las Vegas.

Neither team found the end zone until the first few moments of the fourth quarter, which made for a very slow start in Las Vegas. After six combined field goals, rookie Aidan O’Connell hit tight end Michael Mayer for a 7-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to finally push the Raiders ahead.

MICHAEL MAYER FOR THE LEAD!!!#NYJvsLV | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/N9J8WbwIBC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2023

Despite two explosive plays to respond, including a 35-yard reception from Breece Hall, the Jets had to settle for another field goal — which cut the Raiders’ lead to four.

Jamien Sherwood forced a Josh Jacobs fumble on the next drive, too, which gave the Jets the ball once again with just about six minutes left in the game. Wilson then marched the Jets down into the red zone, which is where Spillane came up with the interception.

Though the Raiders had to punt it away again, it was too late. The Raiders held on to take the four-point win.

Wilson went 23-for-38 for 263 yards with an interception in the loss for the Jets. Wilson was their leading rusher, too, with 54 yards on four carries. Garrett Wilson had 93 receiving yards on nine catches.

O’Connell went 16-of-27 for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs had 116 rushing yards on 27 carries, and Davante Adams had 86 yards on six catches.

