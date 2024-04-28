Stuart Hogg attends rehab after being ‘significantly affected’ by online abuse

Stuart Hogg called time on his rugby career last July - Getty Images/David Rogers

Stuart Hogg has attended a rehabilitation centre after being “significantly affected” by online abuse and “personal, private issues being played out in the public eye”.

The former Scotland captain, a three-time British and Irish Lions tourist who retired from playing at the end of last season, was arrested and charged following an incident in Hawick, his hometown, earlier this year.

It was reported that local police arrested him, less than 24 hours after Scotland had beaten England in the Six Nations, and charged with threatening behaviour.

The 31-year-old posted a statement to social media on Sunday evening entitled “It’s been tough”. “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think,” it read. “I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day.

“I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy. Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy, but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why I acted as I did.

“Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse IS NOT OK.”

Hogg, who began work as a pundit for TNT Sports at the beginning of this season, expressed his hope that brighter days lie ahead.

“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term,” his statement continued.

“THANK YOU to everyone who has been in touch and offered support, friendship and love. You have helped me through the darkest of times and I will look forward to embracing what is next with you all.”

