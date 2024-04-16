Stormy weather could cancel Texas' spring football game on Saturday
A stormy forecast could wash out Texas’ spring football game on Saturday, Texas officials confirmed Tuesday.
If a weather forecast that includes a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon prevents the Longhorns from kicking off the spring game at 1 p.m., the school will not delay or reschedule the event, said Texas’ senior associate athletics director John Bianco.
Bianco, the head of the school’s athletic communications department, has worked at Texas for more than three decades and said Texas has never had a spring football game cancelled.
The spring game will cap five weeks of practice for a Texas squad coming off a 12-2 season and its first berth in the College Football Playoff, where it lost to Washington in a national semifinal. The spring game at Royal-Memorial Stadium also serves as an unofficial introduction of the 2024 team to the community; the free event usually draws up to 30,000 fans and includes a free pregame concert from Austin band Reckless Kelly.
The 2024 season kicks off Aug. 31 with a home game against Colorado State.
