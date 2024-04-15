How will Texas football approach the spring transfer portal, which opened Monday?

Earlier this month, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian reluctantly took a moment away from talking about his squad to discussing the impending opening of the spring transfer portal.

“We’re going to have some real discussions as a staff in the next week or so because I want to coach the guys that we’ve got,” Sarkisian said on April 2. “I do think we’ve got a really talented team. We’ve got great depth on this team. It’s incredible right now that we’re two-spotting everything and we’re four-deep at every position.”

Bu there’s always room for roster improvement, especially in the transfer era. The spring portal opened its two-week window on Monday, and Sarkisian said his program will explore its options with due diligence.

“I don’t know if I’m necessarily going to the portal to say ‘We’ve got to get something,’ but I’m sure as we monitor it, there will be some decent players that go in,” he said. “Then, do they fit us, you know? That’s the question.”

With 85 scholarships allowed and 87 scholarship players currently on the roster (including summer arrivals), how will Texas approach the spring portal?

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian eyes the action during a spring practice at Frank Denius Fields in March. While Sarkisian said he likes the construction of his roster, he said the team will explore its options in the two-week spring portal window, which opened Monday.

Three possible portal targets

Defensive tackles: Even though the Longhorns tried to bolster their depth on the defensive interior during the offseason, there’s still a little anxiety about the tackle rotation. And why not, considering last year’s starters Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat earned All-American honors are are headed for the NFL draft? Tiaoalii Savea arrived in the portal from Arizona, but the Longhorns could look for another run-stuffer to plug into the rotation. You can never have enough big bodies inside, especially in the SEC. Linebackers: The position didn’t receive much attention in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as Texas A&M flip Tyanthony Smith was the only linebacker Texas signed. In addition, redshirt freshman S’Maje Burrell entered the portal after his suspension by the team following his involvement in an accident and subsequent arrest of Sweat. Anthony Hill Jr., David Gbenda, Mo Blackwell and Alabama transfer Kendrick Blackshire are the only true linebackers with significant experience. Punter: Will Sarkisian be comfortable entering the season with true freshman Michael Kern as the punter, especially since he won’t enroll until the summer? The Florida native has the high school bona fides with multiple all-state and all-American honors. Sophomore Ian Ratliffe, who didn’t see any action last season, has handled the punting duties this spring. The Longhorns will at least kick the tires on some graduate transfer targets, like they did last year with All-Big 12 honorable mention punter Ryan Sanborn.

Three possible portal departures

Wide receiver: Texas keeps loading up on talent at the wideout spot, both in high school recruiting and in the portal. This offseason, Sarkisian welcomed in four receivers in the 2024 recruiting class and three more in the portal. At some point, a young player like redshirt freshman Ryan Niblett or a sophomore such as DeAndre Moore Jr. or Johntay Cook II may want to join a program where they get almost guaranteed playing time. Edge: Don’t look now, but Texas has developed lots of depth at a position that has long been a concern. What does that mean for developing players such as redshirt freshman Colton Vasek, redshirt freshman Tausili Akana, redshirt freshman Billy Walton and sophomore J’Mond Tapp? There’s a lot of players ahead of them on the depth chart, and not all of them may have the patience to wait their turn. Offensive line: Nothing gets Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood more excited than their group of “big humans” up front. They seem to add to that collection each recruiting cycle, which may mean highly recruited reserves such as Trevor Goosby, Connor Stroh or Max Merrill will explore their options at other schools. Redshirt freshman Payton Kirkland reportedly entered the portal Monday afternoon, and others could soon follow.

