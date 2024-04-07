Steve Kerr finds the positives in Golden State’s loss to Dallas

The Golden State Warriors suffered a loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday (April 5). It was their third loss in their last 10 games, giving them a 7-3 record over a stretch that included a difficult Eastern Conference road trip. Fortunately, the Warriors retain their status as the 10th seed in the Western Conference despite the loss.

When speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference, head coach Steve Kerr discussed the positives that he saw from his team. He specifically pointed out the defense and intensity his team showed throughout the contest.

“Love the way our guys fought,” Kerr said. “Hung in there, down whatever we were…Our guys, the level of competition and unity, just the way they fought short-handed, with guys out, on a back-to-back. Older group of guys, Steph, Klay, CP, Dray, just amazing effort. I love these guys. They’re incredible.”

Kerr will likely be hoping his team can continue to play with a similar level of intensity and unity over the final few games of their season. They will need that edge and connectedness if they’re going to navigate what projects to be a difficult play-in tournament.

Golden State is finding its momentum at the perfect time. If it can quickly bounce back from its loss to Dallas, it should be able to continue pushing forward and focusing on making a surge toward the playoffs. Of course, there will be some tough games ahead if it wants to achieve that goal.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire