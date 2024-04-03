Steve Kerr credits Warriors’ defense for win over Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors secured a vital win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Golden State has won five of its last six games and has taken control of its pursuit of a spot in the play-in tournament.

Head coach Steve Kerr credited Golden State’s defense when speaking to the media as part of his postgame press conference. The veteran coach noted his team’s rearguard performance was the primary reason they secured a win against a tough opponent with two elite stars in the rotation.

“The level of competition was fantastic,” Kerr said. “We stuck with it through all those bad spells that you talked about. But it was our defense that got us a win. I mean, holding those guys to 100 points is pretty difficult. I thought Wiggs was brilliant. He’s put in so much effort just trying to make Luka work. Luka was amazing as he always is. But that effort really set a tone.”

Despite an inconsistent season, the Warriors appear to be finding their best production at the perfect time. They will need to continue stringing wins together as they look to stave off the chasing Houston Rockets.

"It was our defense that got us the win." Steve Kerr explains how the Warriors' effort allowed them to withstand a handful of runs by the Mavericks in tonight's win 💪 pic.twitter.com/eFgi99gLFh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

It would appear that after searching for an identity throughout the season, Golden State is finding itself on the defensive end. Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins are talented defensive anchors. With the three of them healthy and playing at a high level, Kerr’s team will likely be a difficult opponent to break down.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire