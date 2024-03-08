Stephen Curry's MRI reportedly shows ankle sprain; Warriors star not expected to miss much time

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn't expected to miss much time after a home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night saw him roll his ankle and limp off the court in the final minutes.

An MRI on the 35-year-old's right ankle returned clean on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Fans and the team will reportedly await a timeline on his return based on his progress in the next few days.

There's optimism he will only be sidelined by the ankle sprain for one or two games, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While the Warriors opted to delay the official update that was anticipated to come on Friday, the media reports should quell concerns for Warriors fans who were left with bated breath when Curry didn't return in the fourth quarter of the 125-122 defeat.

Curry was gathering the ball after receiving a pass on a cut to the basket when he rolled his right ankle. He let out multiple yells loud enough for the broadcast's mics to pick up before his exit. His clean MRI results rule out ligament and tissue damage or a fracture.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was injured during a loss to the Bulls. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Immediately after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he didn't have an update on Curry's status because he hadn't spoken with team trainers. Curry wasn't in the locker room for media availability, but Kerr noted that he saw the guard soaking his right foot in an ice bath.

“His spirits are high,” Draymond Green said when asked about Curry on Thursday night. “So hopefully, it's not too bad. But we've just got to wait and see.

The two-time NBA MVP has missed three games this season. In November, he was out for two matchups due to right knee soreness. In January, the team rested him against the Milwaukee Bucks.

