Stephen Curry is pretty sure the moon landing was faked, just in case you cared

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knows what it’s like to be filmed in a studio. (AP)

I think what we’re learning here is that NBA players are huge fans of conspiracy theories.

Nearly two years after Kyrie Irving said the Earth is flat on a podcast with then-Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, fellow All-Star point guard Stephen Curry informed us that man never landed on the moon during an appearance with Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala on a new podcast featuring Atlanta Hawks players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore.

Curry even tipped his cap to Irving, suggesting, “They’re gonna come get us,” an ode to the social media firestorm that followed Irving’s revelation and ultimately resulted in an apology from the star.

What did Stephen Curry say about the moon landing?

Following a conversation about marijuana-inspired memes and the question of how filmmakers could possibly know what dinosaurs sound like, Curry asked around the 47-minute mark of the podcast: “We ever been to the moon?” When everyone in the room responded in the negative, Curry agreed: “I don’t think so, either.” Cohost Annie Finberg asked if Curry was being serious, and Curry confirmed he was.

Listen, I don’t know if Curry believes this in the same way he believes, say, the Bible or in the way stoners believe this stuff, which is to say, their interest is piqued enough to think it’s worth pondering.

I’d like to hear more from Curry on this, because the conversation abruptly changed direction when Carter said he had a bag phone, which isn’t a reference to any moon landing conspiracy theory (unless it has something to do with this baseless one about President Richard Nixon’s call to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin). The only reference anyone made to anything resembling a theory about the moon landing being faked was when Iguodala told us, “You’ve got to do the research on Stanley Kubrick.”

The Stanley Kubrick theory

One of the more popular conspiracy theories about a faked Apollo 11 moon landing involves Kubrick, the acclaimed filmmaker who directed “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “A Clockwork Orange.” According to this theory, the U.S. government hired Kubrick to film a faux moon landing somewhere in Alabama.

It takes only a few short minutes to realize that every theory about the landing being filmed anywhere but the moon has been debunked, but that did not stop another filmmaker from suggesting he had video evidence of Kubrick admitting to filming the landing. This, too, was debunked many times over.

Then, there’s the theory about Kubrick’s “The Shining” being some sort of apology for his role in misleading the American public, because the kid in the movie wears an Apollo 11 sweater. It is wildly unfounded, but I sort of enjoy the fact that Curry and Iguodala are now looped in with this dude:

Kyrie Irving also floated a fake moon landing theory

Irving also floated a moon landing theory back when he said the Earth is flat. He at least explained his reasoning, which was that Armstrong’s suit looked different on the moon than it does in a museum:

“The fact that his footprints don’t look the same comparatively to the boot that is in the museum is ridiculous. I look at this stuff all the time. His boot print is not the same, so you want me to really sit back after you proved it — they have a picture of it and his boot side by side — I need an explanation.”

Again, this has been debunked.

It is weird how thousands of people would have had to be involved in faking space travel or depicting the Earth as round for decades, and yet not one of them has cracked. You would think NBA players would know better than anyone that secrets are impossible to keep for any length of time, especially Warriors and Cavaliers who can’t so much as throw a cup of soup at a coach without word getting out.

All of which is why I think NBA players like conspiracy theories more than they actually believe them. They definitely like them more than they do researching them beyond a few brain-on-weed memes.

