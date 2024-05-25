Steph Curry sends message to Warriors fans on social media

The Golden State Warriors endured a difficult season. Injuries, suspensions, slumping performances and an imbalanced roster all contributed. As such, it was no surprise when the team was eliminated from the play-in tournament at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

On Thursday (May 23), Steph Curry posted a message to Warriors fans on his X account. He thanked everybody for their support this season and shared his enthusiasm for the future. He also reminded the world that he will be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA, where he will be fighting to win an Olympic gold medal.

“Even though year 15 didn’t end as planned, a lot to build on and a lot to look forward to! Appreciate DubNation and thankful for it all! 10X All NBA, who would’ve thought,” Curry wrote. “…See y’all this summer!”

Curry, 36, will undoubtedly hope for a better run next season. The Warriors will likely make some roster changes during the summer, and the younger talents should improve throughout the offseason. Combining all those adjustments should boost Steve Kerr’s roster, especially if the team can stay healthy.

Even though year 15 didn’t end as planned, a lot to build on and a lot to look forward to! Appreciate DubNation and thankful for it all! 10X All NBA, who would’ve thought…See y’all this summer 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/XTwTIKuc9N — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 23, 2024

For now, though, Curry’s focus will be on the Olympics and potentially winning gold. Only then can he turn his attention toward next season in search of a fifth championship.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire