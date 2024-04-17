Warriors’ season ends with 118-94 loss to Kings in play-in tournament

After Golden State ousted the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Kings reciprocated on Tuesday night.

In the first leg of the play-in tournament, the Kings secured an early lead and never looked back. The Kings blasted the Warriors in Sacramento, 118-94, ending Golden State’s season in disappointing fashion.

Despite winning 9-of-10 road games in the final stretch of the season, the Warriors went ice-cold in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Curry was the only member of the Warriors to register three of more 3-pointers made against the Kings.

Klay Thompon uncharacteristically went quiet, going scoreless against the Kings on 0-of-10 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 from deep.

Golden State’s young trio of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody provided some life. Kuminga tallied 16 points, and Moody added 16 off the bench. However, it wasn’t enough.

The Warriors had no answer for Keegan Murray on Tuesday. Murray tallied 32 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. The sophomore forward from Iowa caught fire from deep, hitting eight 3-pointers against the Warriors.

De’Aaron Fox added 24 points, six assists and four rebounds on the way to a 26-point win over the Warriors.

The Kings move on to play the New Orleans Pelicans with a chance to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and play the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and X!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire