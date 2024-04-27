Steph Curry discusses representing Team USA at the Olympics

The Golden State Warriors season is over. However, Steph Curry will get another shot at glory during the summer. He is traveling to Paris as part of Team USA to compete in the 2024 Olympics. Curry hasn’t played on an Olympic team during his career, meaning this will be a new opportunity for him to embrace.

When speaking on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ after he was announced as the 2024 Clutch Player of the Year winner, Curry discussed his excitement at representing Team USA in his first Olympics. He noted how strong this years team is.

“I’m beyond excited,” Curry said. “I played in two World Cup teams, I’ve had that international experience. But in 2016 and 2021, I missed it. So, I’m excited about this opportunity. Obviously, we have an amazing team. I know Coach Kerr and his approach. He has a great coaching staff beside him. Being in Paris and representing your country at the highest level, there is no greater experience.”

Curry has played in international competitions before. He was part of the Team USA squads that competed in the FIBA World Cup in 2016 and 2021. Nevertheless, an opportunity to become an Olympic Gold Medalist is likely something that is motivating the aging superstar.

Despite his age, Curry was still among the best players in the NBA this season. He will undoubtedly make a major impact when playing at the Olympics and will likely play a big role in Team USA bringing back the gold.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire