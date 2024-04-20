Draymond Green hints at roster changes for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be watching the playoffs from the comfort of their own homes this year. The Sacramento Kings eliminated them from the Western Conference play-in tournament on Tuesday (April 16). As such, there are widespread expectations that Golden State will alter its roster during the offseason.

During the latest episode of the “Draymond Green Show” podcast, the veteran forward shared his belief that Golden State’s rotation will look different when the new season rolls around later this year. He accepted that changes needed to happen but stopped short of postulating what those alterations could be.

“When you’re in a situation like this, all things are on the table,” Green added. “You’d be crazy to go into it thinking ‘Oh it’s not’ or ‘I’m good.’ Like … nah, you’re not until you are. I’m looking forward to having these conversations, seeing what’s next, what the thoughts are. Kind of had a few thoughts [Wednesday] but kind of on this tight 20-minute schedule where everybody’s kind of getting through their exit interviews. So looking forward to having those conversations.”

Once the offseason officially begins, the Warriors’ primary objective will be to resolve Klay Thompson’s contract situation one way or another. His impending free agency has been a theme throughout the year and will be something everyone will undoubtedly want resolved.

Whatever other changes Golden State chooses to make will likely be based on maximizing the talent of their veteran core and younger stars, such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. It will be a busy summer for Dunleavy and co., but one that has to happen if another championship is in the near future.

