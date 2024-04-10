Steph Curry puts NBA on notice with defiant message

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games. Moving Trayce Jackson-Davis into the starting lineup has helped solidify the team’s defense. Steph Curry has been leading the way on offense. On Tuesday, Golden State secured an important win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Suddenly, Steve Kerr’s team could leapfrog out of the 10th seed and get as high as the eighth seed in the coming days.

When speaking to the media following the game, Stephen Curry gave a defiant message when asked about his team’s recent surge. He noted that as long as they’re in with a chance of competing, they will be a force.

“It’s year to year because you have to evolve to what type of challenges face this particular team,” Curry said. “…We’ve had an up and down year. We’ve had a lot going on. A tragedy on our team. All the mixing and matching of the lineups and stuff. But, we have a pulse, and that’s all we need.”

Jumping to the eighth seed would be beneficial to the Warriors. It would mean they only need to win one game to qualify for the postseason, rather than the two it would take if they finished ninth or 10th.

"We have a pulse, and that's all we need." 🗣️ Steph sends a powerful message amid the Warriors' recent hot streak pic.twitter.com/uxuy9Ppv3k — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2024

Regardless of where the Warriors finish the regular season, Curry is right: you can’t count Golden State out, not while they still have some skin in the game. As we’ve seen over the last 10 games, they can still beat anybody when they’re at their best.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire