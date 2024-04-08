Warriors clinch top-10 seed in Western Conference, spot in play-in tournament

Before hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening in the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors got good news. Following the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the 42-35 Warriors officially clinched a top-10 seed in the Western Conference.

With a top-10 seed locked up, the Warriors also punched a ticket to the postseason play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

The Warriors currently sit two games behind the No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings (44-35) and three games behind the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Lakers (45-33).

Starting Sunday against the Jazz, the Warriors will have five games left on the regular season calendar before the play-in tournament begins. The play-in tournament is set to run from April 16 to April 19, with the playoffs officially opening on Saturday, April 20.

