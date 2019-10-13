Stefon Diggs follows up two long TDs with a hilarious blooper

Stefon Diggs has had a tumultuous relationship with his Minnesota Vikings this season, but after Sunday, he may be happy to stick around.

The 25-year-old had an eventful game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a career-high three touchdowns and capped off a big first half with a rare drop that led to an interception.

Diggs had been miffed the Vikings are attempting by far the fewest passes per game in the league, and even when they do throw the ball, the team is staying conservative with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Diggs sat out of practice for a “non-football injury,” and trade speculation surrounded him.

But that changed early on Sunday when Cousins found Diggs on the first play of the game and fed him the ball two more times in the first five plays. The early plays were mostly short plays, as has been all too common, but Cousins found Diggs deep down the middle for 62 yards on the second play of a second-quarter drive. Then Cousins opened the following drive by finding him wide open on a 51-yard bomb too.

Diggs picked up 135 yards in the first half, and his 167 total yards were his most in any game since Week 3 of the 2017 season, but things weren’t all great. With a minute left in the first half, a ball went right through his hands and off his helmet, bounding in the air and eventually into the arms of Andrew Sendejo.

Fortunately for Diggs and the Vikings, the Eagles didn’t do anything productive once they got the ball back near midfield. After marching 31 yards down the field, they attempted perhaps the worst fake field goal of the season.

But even after the mistake, the Vikings continued to feed Diggs. Cousins found him four times on a third-quarter drive that culminated in an 11-yard score with expert footwork along the back of the end zone.

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs had an eventful day on Sunday against the Eagles. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

