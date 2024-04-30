Steelers rookie C Zach Frazier praises those who came before

Zach Frazier has enormous shoes to fill. Once upon a time, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense line was hailed almost as high as their defense. The unit is what helped Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw do what they did best.

It’s been quite some time since the Steelers lived up to that tradition, ignoring the need for generational players and filling the gaps with aging veterans.

Finally, in 2023, the offensive line rebuild started to take shape with the hire of trenches guru Andy Weidl. Weidl was responsible for selecting players that earned the Philadelphia Eagles one of the best units in the NFL.

Maurkice Pouncey. Dermontti Dawson. Mike Webster. Ray Mansfield. Two Hall of Famers, one future Hall of Famer and one who should be. For rookie Zach Frazier, those players offer a standard to live up to.

“Yeah, there’s a rich tradition of great centers here and there’s definitely a high standard for that position,” Frazier said in his introductory press conference. “And that’s just going to make me work that much harder to uphold that standard and keep that standard.”

Frazier has the motor. With some work, he has the potential to be added to the list of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers centers.

