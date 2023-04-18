Steelers reportedly trading for Rams WR Allen Robinson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a veteran to their wide receiver room.
The team is finalizing a trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson pending a physical, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.
If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023