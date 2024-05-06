Steelers named as trade destination for WR Deebo Samuel

During much of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been part of speculation surrounding a trade for one of the two big San Francisco 49ers wide receivers. But the 2024 NFL draft came and went and neither Deebo Samuel nor Brandon Aiyuk were traded to anyone.

But Justin Melo at Pro Football Network wondered if Samuel could still be part of a trade after June 1 and in his pondering named the Steelers as one of the three teams who would make sense. Here’s what he had to say about the Steelers and a trade.

Depending on how the Steelers view Wilson’s capability to play outside, Van Jefferson is slated to be a starter in 11 or 12 personnel. Jefferson played for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta last season, averaging just 39% of offensive snaps in his final four appearances. Smith possesses one of the most creative minds in the league and would likely appreciate an opportunity to replace Jefferson with Samuel, who would align all over his offensive formations.

We will continue to hold out hope that the Steelers will find a way to bring Samuel or Aiyuk into the fold this season. The Steelers have put in so much work to improve the offense this offseason we hate to think they will fall short because they lack a quality starting wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire