Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 4 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

Expect tensions to be high on Sunday night at TD Garden when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play Game 4 of their best-of-7 second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

The Bruins are upset that their captain, Brad Marchand, is out after what they considered a cheap hit at center-ice by Florida center Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said pregame Sunday that the Bruins “didn’t retaliate to some degree” while Bruins center Pavel Zacha, according to ESPN, said the Bruins “have to really go after their top guys. ... We’re ready to be physical again today and be a little bit harder on them.”

They should probably also be upset about the fact that they’ve only had 32 total shots on goal and scored just three times over the past two games, both wins by Florida to give the Panthers the momentum and the 2-1 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Florida has a chance to put a stranglehold on the series with a win on Sunday before returning home for what could be a potential series-clinching Game 5.

The Panthers scored six goals in consecutive games, blowing both close games open late in the second period and then keeping their foot on the gas in the third.

“We just continued doing what we do best, just compete hard and play hard,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “The game plan that we have, we obviously executed well.”

Florida will look to keep that going.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on TBS and truTV in addition to being streamed on MAX.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series recap and look ahead

▪ Game 1: The Bruins scored goals on each of their final three shots of the second period and never looked back to beat the Panthers 5-1 on Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves, including stopping all 16 Panthers shots that came his way in the third period.

▪ Game 2: Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart had four assists and Brandon Montour had three points as Florida blew out Boston 6-1 on Wednesday in a game that became contentious in the third period with 12 combined game misconducts.

▪ Game 3: The Panthers scored four times on the power play and held the Bruins to just 17 shots on goal in a 6-2 win on Friday at TD Garden to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

▪ Game 4: Tonight

▪ Game 5: Tuesday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 7 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Boston’s TD Garden, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

