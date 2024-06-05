WNBA rescinds second technical foul that led to Angel Reese's controversial ejection

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being ejected from her team’s WNBA game against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA has rescinded the second of two technical fouls from Tuesday night that led to the ejection of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.

Reese was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's game between the Sky and New York Liberty. New York won the game, 88-75. Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times reported Wednesday the league has rescinded the second technical foul on Reese, citing a league spokesperson.

The ejection took place with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Referee Charles Watson initially called Reese for a personal foul as she fought for a rebound. Reese briefly protested the call, and Watson whistled her for two quick technical fouls, leading to her ejection.

Angel Reese was ejected from tonight's game vs. the Liberty. pic.twitter.com/QfYVXlizlk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 5, 2024

The NBATV broadcast initially announced that New York's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had been ejected. But it was Reese who got tossed. Replay shows that Reese said something to Watson then quickly turned her back and walked away. As she walked a way she made a dismissive hand gesture in Watson's direction.

Angel Reese just got ejectedpic.twitter.com/CxWIeSWm70 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 5, 2024

Officials didn't initially offer an explanation for the technical fouls and Reese's ejection. After the game, lead official Maj Forsberg told reporters that Watson issued the first technical issued to Reese was for "disrespectfully addressing" him. It's not clear what Reese said.

Reese's hand gesture prompted the second technical. That technical is apparently the one that the WNBA decided to rescind.

Wednesday's recension obviously doesn't get Reese back for the final minutes of Wednesday's game. New York was up 82-71 at the time of her ejection and went on to a 13-point win.

The decision will save her some money and lessen the odds of a potential suspension down the road. The first three technical fouls a player receives in a season come with a $200 fine. Reese will still owe $200 for the first technical, but not the second. Fines escalate to $400 each for the next three technical fouls.

A seventh technical foul in a season comes with an $800 fine and an automatic suspension. Reese's technical fouls Tuesday night were the first of her season. Now she has just one on her record.

This story will be updated.