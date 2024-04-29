Stanley Cup Playoffs live updates: Tampa Bay Lightning 0, Florida Panthers 0, first period

Can the Florida Panthers close out their opening-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on home ice?

With a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, Florida can wrap things up with a win in Game 5 on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and Bally Sports Florida.

Florida won the first three games of the series before dropping Game 4 to a desperate Tampa Bay team fighting to keep its season alive.

The Panthers played well against the Lightning in the first two games in Sunrise and are hoping their fortunes on home ice remain that way.

Nick Cousins leaves warmups early

Panthers forward Nick Cousins left the ice midway through warmups. Florida went through pregame line rushes a skater short.

Cousins, however, will play.

In the meantime, lines and pairings remained the same outside of Cousins not being out there...

Forward lines

Vladimir Tarasenko-Aleksander Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Anton Lundell-Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen-Kevin Stenlund-Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins-Steven Lorentz-Kyle Okposo

Defense pairings

Gustav Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola-Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

▪ Game 1: A dominant defensive effort in a highly physical game paved the way for the Florida Panthers to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Sunday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 58 seconds into the third period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-net goal with 2:05 left to play to put Florida up by two goals late.

▪ Game 2: Carter Verhaeghe scored 2:59 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena to go up 2-0 in their Stanley Cup Playoffs opening-round series.

Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the first period for Florida, which got 21 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

▪ Game 3: Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour scored 6:32 apart in the second period to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead that Florida wouldn’t relinquish in its 5-3 win at Amalie Arena to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Matthew Tkachuk opened scoring in the first period and capped it with an empty-netter. Steven Lorentz scored midway through the third for the eventual game-winning goal.

▪ Game 4: The Lightning jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first and weathered the Panthers’ comeback bid in the second to cruise to a 6-3 win to keep the series alive.

