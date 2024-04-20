2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Stream Game 1 for Free Without Cable

Get your pucks ready! Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs goes down on Saturday (April 20).

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders will take the ice at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The game will air on TBS.

Keep reading for details on ways to watch and stream the NHL playoffs without cable.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Ways to Stream

Game 1 between the Hurricanes and Islanders will air on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on TBS.

Other games scheduled for the weekend include the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs airing Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and the Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Also on Sunday, the New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

The first three games in the Eastern and Western Conference will broadcast across TBS, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2.

Want to stream the Stanley Cup Playoffs online? No cable necessary! We’ve rounded up a handful of streaming options that are perfect for hockey lovers on a budget.

Starting at the most budget-friendly plan: SlingTV is discounted to just $20 for the first month to stream live sports, news, entertainment and more.

The subscription gives you access to dozens of channels such as TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, NBC, BET, CNN, Cartoon Network, Bravo, AMC, A&E, TLC and more.

You can also watch TBS and ESPN live on DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

DirectTV Stream offers a free trial for five days and budget-friendly streaming packages with lots of live channels, on-demand streaming and DVR. Join DirecTV Stream for $69.99 and get instant access to 75+ channels such as ESPN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Bravo, MTV, BET, ABC, NBC and CBS.

The higher-priced streaming plan include more channels, plus free Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, Starz and Cinemax (when you subscribe to the Premier plan). DirecTV also offers an Optimo Más plan for Spanish-speakers.

Fubo is another solid choice for sports content at $79.99/month for nearly 200 channels (including 100+ sporting events) and a free trial for a week.

Select games in the Stanley Cup playoffs will be available to stream on Max. Plans start at $9.99/month to stream with ad, $15.99/month for ad-free streaming and $19.99/month for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan.

For a limited time, Max subscribers can add the B/R Sports Add-On for free. The package, which includes stream NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, TBS and USA, is $9.99/month after the promo ends.

Can you live stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs internationally? Use Express VPN to access select channels and streaming platforms from outside of the U.S.

And if you want to watch games live, there’s still time left to score tickets to the playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final on sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats. Pricing and availability may vary.