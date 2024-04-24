How do St Johnstone avoid play-off trap door?

With just five games of the Scottish Premiership season to go, St Johnstone lie precariously close to the relegation play-off spot.

Craig Levein's side sit just one point above 11th-placed Ross County, who despite troubles on the road, have gone undefeated in their last five home outings to narrow the gap in the basement battle.

Livingston will need to win more games than they have all season to beat the automatic drop, meaning the dreaded play-off position is of the most concern to the Perth outfit.

Only David Martindale's bottom side have scored fewer goals in the league this season than St Johnstone, their tally of 24 standing at eight fewer than County.

That's despite seemingly making dangerous acquisitions in the form of Benjamin Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh, with both strikers showing flashes of menace and lethality during their time at McDiarmid Park.

A lack of creativity could be the answer as an over-reliance on 34-year-old Graham Carey to provide a spark catches up on them. The veteran has eight Premiership assists, five more than next-best Matt Smith, but has struggled to stay fit and carry the side on his back consistently.

Home comforts looked as though they'd be key to the Saints' survival bid, only losing two of their eight league games at McDiarmid Park following the departure of Steven MacLean in October.

But Levein's men haven't won a home game since beating Hibs in December, with their last three victories coming on their travels.

They'll be looking to repeat the trick when the capital club head north on Saturday, before attempting to suck Aberdeen into the fight when they go to Pittodrie the week after.

At this crucial juncture in the season, it's less about where the points points come, as long as they come. If not, there's three hungry Championship teams who will happily pounce to end St Johnstone's 15-year stay in the top flight.