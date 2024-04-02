Spring football practice is in full swing for Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football coach Ryan Walters fancies himself as a morning person.

Walters, with seemingly fresh legs, bounced up and down and dabbed his players with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

"It's just good to get up and get to work and while you're alert fresh and already energized," Walters said. "Then you're energized when you go to class, get more out of the day and then workout in the afternoon."

A lively energy permeated the Mollenkopf Athletic Center in this Tuesday morning practice. Confidence is abound for Walters and his staff, who are having their first full spring to improve the Boilermakers, who had the 67th ranked total defense in 2023.

"The recall from the guys that were here last season helps," Walters said. "Just the experience, knowing the whys within calls and what we are trying to get accomplished. The emphasis has been on not giving up explosive plays. We were feast or famine last year. Either we were getting negative yard plays for giving up touchdowns."

Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane believes the players are taking a more assertive and first-hand approach with how practices are being ran.

Reigning All-American safety and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Dillon Thieneman was working pad and tackling drills 20 minutes after practice ended.

"You see a lot more ownership from the players over the program right now, which is good to see," Kane said. "We've had several practices and every practice has been physical whether we are in pads or not in pads. Guys are putting hands on each other, they are battling and competing. And because of that guys are wanting to get better."

Kane highlighted five players, including three transfers and two freshmen, that are making impacts during spring football.

Nyland Green, Jr, safety, Georgia — Green was a top-100 recruit when he came out of Newton, Georgia, and joined the Bulldogs originally. Green played 13 games last season but never cracked the starting rotation. He'll get that chance and should playing alongside Thieneman.

CJ Madden, Soph, defensive end, Georgia — Another former Bulldog whose depth on defense left little chance for Madden to see the field. Kane likes Madden's motor and believe he could have a breakout 2024.

Kyndrich Breedlove, junior, cornerback, Colorado — Breedlove received the Deion Sanders experience playing behind Travis Hunter. Breedlove made 12 tackles last season and returned a defensive 2-point conversion — a first for the Buffaloes since 1991. Physical, experienced and getting attention from Purdue staff.

Demeco Kennedy, defensive lineman, freshman — Kennedy was the No. 5 ranked high school player in Kentucky who graduated early and is participating in spring practices. Kennedy was originally scouted as an offensive lineman. Coaches like his physicality and could play key snaps in the fall.

Drake Carlson, defensive lineman, freshman — Carlson should see time after redshirting last season. A Nashville native, Carlson won state titles in shot put and discus. He is 6 feet, 3 inches, and should help Purdue, which ranked 46th in rushing defense and 96th in red zone defense.

"There's a lot of guys that are either new to this program or young and developed over this offseason that have shown up and done some good things to far," Kane said.

Junior linebacker Yanni Karlaftis is another returner looking to leave increased mark after a full offseason learning Walters' defensive system.

Karlaftis made 55 tackles and finished with 2.5 sacks in 2023. He's worked with his older brother, 2-time Super Bowl Champion George Karlaftis, on improving his game. The younger Karlaftis shared how his brother's work ethic is helping him shape up for a potentially memorable 2024.

"What he's taught me is that hard work will pay off as long as you focus on what you want," Karlaftis said.

Purdue plays its Spring Game on April 13 and hopes to show collective development before the slow push to its 2024 season opener against Indiana State on Aug. 31 and a battle with Notre Dame on Sept. 14.

