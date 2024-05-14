Sports in Manx 2029 Island Games bid revealed

Rachael Franklin won two golds at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey [BBC]

A total of 14 sports will be showcased should the Isle of Man's bid to host the Island Games in 2029 be confirmed.

The Manx hosting the event is expected to be confirmed at the International Island Games Committee's meeting in July.

The sports included will be archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, squash, swimming, table-tennis, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.

Education, Sports and Culture Minister Daphne Caine said there would be a chance to "showcase" the island and its sporting prowess and culture.

'quality spectator experience'

Having first been held on the Isle of Man in 1985, the Island Games takes place every two years and brings together athletes from small islands to represent their countries in a variety of sports.

When the island was declared as the preferred bidder, the Manx government committed to spending up to £2.4m to improve facilities for the games.

But Ms Caine, who was involved in organising the last home games in 2001, said the games said about £1.9m of funding would now be need to improve facilities ahead of the event returning to its "spiritual home".

Daphne Caine was appointed to her first ministerial position in February [BBC]

Ms Caine said: "With the approximately 4,000 people expected to travel to the island for the games, the reckoning is that the Isle of Man could benefit economically to the tune of £3.5m."

It could also "inspire a new generation" to follow in the footsteps of stars like Mark Cavendish and Ana Dawson.

Chairman of the Manx branch of the association Gary Jakeman said volleyball had been added to the Manx programme as it was "growing sport on the island" and could benefit from inclusion.

Gary Corkill, chairman of the bid committee, said the it had wanted to pick sports that could deliver a "high level, quality spectator experience" and had potential for high levels of female participation from all countries.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links