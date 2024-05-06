Sports betting roundup: Betting the under works in hockey Game 7s while basketball goes over

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, betting the under in hockey paid off this weekend at BetMGM Sportsbook while most of the money in basketball was on the over in the final game of the first round.

Both sports are now headed to the second round with eight teams remaining in each.

In the NBA, the Eastern Conference semifinal matchups are the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers. In the West, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks.

In the NHL, the Eastern Conference has the New York Rangers playing the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins facing the Florida Panthers. In the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Edmonton Oilers.

TRENDS OF THE WEEK

There were two Game 7s in the NHL ( Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday), and both the under bets hit. Since 2005, the under bets are 43-26-9 (60.9%) in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.

The Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic on Sunday in the NBA’s lone Game 7. The game went over, which was against recent trends. Going into the game, the under bet was 13-3 in the last 16 NBA Game 7s. At BetMGM Sportsbook, 80% of the money was on the over.

Cleveland’s win at home also snapped a recent trend where home teams were 3-6 in the last nine NBA Game 7s. At BetMGM Sportsbook, 81% of the money was on the Cavaliers with moneyline bets.

UPSETS OF THE WEEK

In the NBA, four underdogs in series betting won. The Pacers were the biggest at +260 against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Mavericks were +120 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Knicks were +100 against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Timberwolves were -105 against the Phoenix Suns.

There were no upsets in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

On the PGA Tour, Taylor Pendrith (+10000) won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Going into the tournament, Pendrith accounted for 0.7% of all tickets and 1.1% of the money. It was the Canadian’s first PGA Tour victory.

COMING UP

With only eight teams left in the NBA and NHL playoffs, the NBA championship odds market and the Stanley Cup odds market have changed.

The Celtics (+110) are massive favorites in the NBA, with the next four teams coming from the Western Conference in the Nuggets (+450), Timberwolves (+575), Thunder (+900) and the Mavericks (+1000).

The NHL is much more open, with seven teams having odds less than +1000. The Oilers and Panthers are the favorites at +450, with the Hurricanes, Rangers and Stars closely following at +550. The Avalanche are +600, while the Bruins are +900.

