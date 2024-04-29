Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes and his tablet have become a new meme

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes has never been shy about expressing his displeasure with officiating after a match, and on Saturday he brought a visual aid.

Following Sporting KC’s 2-1 loss at Minnesota United FC, Vermes said a goal by the home team shouldn’t have been allowed because the goal-scorer was in an offside position.

Vermes held up a tablet to show reporters the position of the players. One X account said the linesman got the call right. Whether you agree with that assessment or Vermes’ doesn’t matter because it won’t change the outcome.

But Vermes and his tablet likely could be seen again in the future, at least on social media. That’s because it was turned into a meme by soccer fans.

Here are some of the ways fans used that moment to make some humorous posts.

Vermes has your back pic.twitter.com/ULDDxXAwyq — Mike Kuhn (@mikedkuhn) April 28, 2024