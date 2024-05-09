Sporting Kansas City makes Sportico’s list of world’s most valuable soccer clubs

The list of most valuable soccer clubs in the world, as compiled by sports-business site Sportico, includes a team quite familiar to most Kansas City sports fans.

Sporting KC ranks No. 41, with a valuation of $630 million for 2024 and $67 million in 2022-23 revenue, according to Sportico’s rankings of the top-50 most valuable soccer clubs.

Premier League organizations dominated the top 10, headlined by Manchester United’s $6.2 billion valuation for the year and $778 million in revenue for 2022-23. Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also rank in the top 10.

Two LaLiga clubs (Real Madrid at No. 2, FC Barcelona at No. 3) round out the top three.

Los Angeles FC ranks as the most valuable Major League Soccer club on the list, at No. 14 ($1.15 billion 2024 valuation, $128 million 2022-23 revenue). Nineteen other MLS clubs, including Sporting, made the top 50.

Sportico says that it calculated clubs’ revenue based on publicly available financial statements, Deloitte’s Football Money League publication and its own estimates (for cases in which detailed information was not available elsewhere).

For the Major League Soccer teams’ figures, Sportico relied on valuations published in its January rankings of most valuable MLS clubs.

Broadcast, commercial and match-day income comprised the teams’ 2022-23 revenues, according to Sportico. No MLS club’s broadcast revenue topped $10 million for the 2022-23 period, Sportico wrote, while Man U raked in $359 million in broadcast revenue during that time.

One more eye-popping figure of note: Together, these 50 most valuable soccer clubs on earth are worth some $79.6 billion.