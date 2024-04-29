Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Conor McGregor buys BKFC, UFC 301 preview, Alex Perez’s KO, more
Check out this week's "Spinning Back Clique," MMA Junkie's weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week's panel will discuss and debate the following topics:
UFC on ESPN 55 is in the books. The UFC Apex event saw Alex Perez make a huge statement at 125 pounds, knocking out Matheus Nicolau in the main event. This card also saw Bogdan Guskov pick up a big TKO win over veteran Ryan Spann, among many other results. We discuss the headliner bout, as well as other standout performances from the card.
UFC wasn’t the only show around this past Saturday. BKFC hosted the fourth edition of its tent pole KnuckleMania events. Mike Perry, arguably the face of the promotion and the “King of Violence,” defeated former BKFC champ and former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves in the main event of the card. It was also announced that Conor McGregor is now part-owner of BKFC.
This past week was busy in terms of callouts (and requests): Chris Weiman interested in taking a step up against Sean Strickland; Sean O'Malley doubled down on his plan to box Ryan Garcia; Manon Fiorot interested in an interim title fight against Maycee Barber; Jiri Prochazka teased a move down to 185 pounds; Michael Bisping says he’s all in to run a trilogy bout against Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat.
Looking ahead, the UFC 301 goes down this Saturday in Brazil. Although not the most stacked pay-per-view, at least on paper, this card features a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg, and the return of former UFC and WEC champion Jose Aldo, who fights Jonathan Martinez.