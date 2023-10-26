Spartan Speak: Analyzing Michigan State basketball's win over Hillsdale

On this week's Spartan Speak podcast, Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch and Detroit Free Press beat writer Chris Solari analyze Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over Hillsdale, including what stood out from MSU's freshman and several other players.

Then they dig into the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal and what it might mean for the Spartans' rivals, before previewing and predicting MSU's football game at Minnesota.

Click HERE if the podcast doesn't play for you at the top.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Spartan Speak: MSU basketball, U-M sign-stealing, Minnesota preview