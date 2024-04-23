Advertisement

Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
·1 min read
The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(previous rank)

1. (1) Norco 21-3

2. (4) Orange Lutheran 18-3

3. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 20-2

4. (7) Anaheim Canyon 21-4

5. (2) Murrieta Mesa 21-3

6. (9) Los Alamitos 19-5

7. (3) Riverside Poly 24-2-1

8. (10) Granada Hills 23-2

9. (8) El Modena 17-8

10. (12) California 24-3

11. (13) La Mirada 19-4-2

12. (15) Mission Viejo 18-5-1

13. (14) Long Beach Millikan 18-8

14. (16) West Torrance 20-4

15. (18) Esperanza 13-9

16. (6) Oaks Christian 18-4

17. (17) Valencia 18-4

18. (11) Rio Mesa 21-4

19. (19) Huntington Beach 16-6

20. (NR) Valley View 20-4-1

