Southland top 20 high school softball rankings
The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(previous rank)
1. (1) Norco 21-3
2. (4) Orange Lutheran 18-3
3. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 20-2
4. (7) Anaheim Canyon 21-4
5. (2) Murrieta Mesa 21-3
6. (9) Los Alamitos 19-5
7. (3) Riverside Poly 24-2-1
8. (10) Granada Hills 23-2
9. (8) El Modena 17-8
10. (12) California 24-3
11. (13) La Mirada 19-4-2
12. (15) Mission Viejo 18-5-1
13. (14) Long Beach Millikan 18-8
14. (16) West Torrance 20-4
15. (18) Esperanza 13-9
16. (6) Oaks Christian 18-4
17. (17) Valencia 18-4
18. (11) Rio Mesa 21-4
19. (19) Huntington Beach 16-6
20. (NR) Valley View 20-4-1
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.