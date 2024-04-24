Southern walks off Petersburg; Northern, Frankfort, East Hardy, Allegany, Keyser win; Hampshire, Paw Paw, Calvary lose

Apr. 24—OAKLAND — For the third consecutive game. No. 5 Southern won via walk-off, this time in a 2-1 win over Petersburg on Tuesday.

Against Northern on Friday, Jack Healy hit a ground ball into center for the win.

In the next game against No. 3 Frankfort, the Rams (10-3) loaded the bases and Ben Lohr walked it off with a single.

Against the Vikings (4-12), Kasey Reckart was the hero.

Down to his last strike with two outs, Reckart bunted toward first, scoring Bryson Bennett from second base.

Bennett entered as a pinch runner for Jack Healy who led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to center.

Jackson Berg hit an RBI single to left in the top of the first for Petersburg's only run.

Lohr tripled to center to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the first.

Lohr led the Rams with three hits and an RBI.

Reece Tasker went the distance for Southern, allowing four hits, one run and four walks with five strikeouts.

Peyton Tingler went six innings for Petersburg, allowing six hits, two runs and two walks with seven punchouts.

The Rams hosted No. 2 Allegany on Wednesday and host No. 1 Keyser on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Petersburg hosted Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon and have a doubleheader at South Harrison on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Northern 15, Mtn. Ridge 4

FROSTBURG — Northern was in dire need of an offensive outburst, and the Huskies got one in a five-inning rout of Mountain Ridge on Tuesday.

The Huskies (6-7, 3-4 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) had dropped four straight and 7 of 9.

Northern, which out-hit the Miners, 11-7, plated seven runs in the third inning, three runs in the first and fifth and two in the fourth.

Kyle Broadwater tripled and scored twice, Luke Ross was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Liam Stewart was 2 for 4 and Cole Folk was 2 for 3.

Ross earned the win on the mound with a complete game, allowing four runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in the five-inning victory.

Parker Ferraro took the loss for Mountain Ridge. The Miners had seven players combine for their seven hits. Lane Frost doubled.

Northern hosts Albert Gallatin on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge is at Frankfort on Thursday at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Frankfort 9, Moorefield 3

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A three-hit game from Blake Jacobs led No. 3 Frankfort to a victory over Moorefield on Tuesday.

Jacobs hit a pair of doubles and drove in two RBIs for the Falcons (10-6).

Cam Lynch, Jacob Nething and Jaxon Hare each had a pair of hits for Frankfort.

Lynch drove in three RBIs and hit a triple in the second inning.

Jesus Perdew earned the win in 4 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits but only three runs and no walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Jaxon Hare got the save in 2 2/3 shutout innings with no hits or walks and a pair of punchouts.

The Yellow Jackets (5-11) combined for 10 hits with Adam Landes, Caleb Flinn and Guyan Kahangirwe each recording two.

Frankfort hosted No. 1 Keyser on Wednesday and hosts Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Moorefield played a doubleheader at Tygarts Valley on Wednesday and hosts No. 2 Allegany on Thursday at 5 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 13, Tucker County 1

HAMBELTON, W.Va. — No. 4 East Hardy's offense is firing on all cylinders lately.

The Cougars (12-5) have scored at least 10 runs in each of its last five games, putting 13 on the scoreboard against Tucker County on Tuesday.

East Hardy scored in all five innings including a six-run third inning.

Garrett Van Meter, Noah Sager and Nate Smith each had a pair of hits.

Smith drove in three RBIs while Van Meter and Sager each drove in two.

Sager earned the win in 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and six walks with nine strikeouts.

The Cougars host Pendleton County on Thursday at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Allegany 9, Hedgesville 6

CUMBERLAND — No. 2 Allegany scored seven runs in the first inning to defeat Hedgesville, 9-6, on Monday evening.

The Campers (11-2), winners of nine straight, benefitted from a disastrous start by Hedgesville, which put Allegany on with an error, hit by pitch, error and walk to begin the bottom of the first.

Leading 1-0 after Kohen Madden's RBI walk, Allegany broke the game open a batter later when Jackson Resh cleared the bases with an RBI double to left field.

Kane Williams scored him with an RBI groundout, as the Campers led 5-0 on just one base hit.

The Campers added two more runs with two outs, with Eli Imes driving one in on a triple and Bryce Madden driving him in with a single.

Hedgesville senior Peyton Girardin stayed in the game after the frame, and he gave the Eagles a chance tossing four scoreless innings in a row.

Hedgesville plated a run in the third and two in the fifth and sixth innings to claw within 7-5.

Allegany tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Myles Bascelli sacrifice fly and a squeeze bunted by Caedon Wallace.

Hedgesville brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh after Allegany pitching walked the bases loaded with nobody out, but Myles Bascelli retired the next three hitters to give the Campers the win.

Madden (Glenville State) also doubled for a multi-hit game, and Imes also had two knocks.

Right-hander Caden Long, a Frostburg State commit, earned the win after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings of work. He struck out seven and walked five.

Girardin took the loss for the Eagles after he surrendered nine runs (four earned) on eight hits with two Ks and three walks in 5 1/3 frames.

Connor Quinn and Ein Wolfe doubled for Hedgesville. Wolfe had three RBIs.

Allegany is at No. 5 Southern (9-3) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The contest could decide the winner of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference, as the Campers are 5-0 in the league and the Rams are 5-1.

Allegany won the first meeting 8-1 on March 27 in Cumberland.

The Campers are at Moorefield (5-11) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

No. 1 Keyser 12, Berkeley Springs 2

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater drilled two home runs and had six RBIs, and Keyser rolled to a five-inning mercy rule rout of Berkeley Springs on Monday.

The Golden Tornado have won 13 straight games after dropping their opener to Hampshire.

Broadwater led off the game with a solo home run, and Keyser scored eight runs in the second inning to gain control. Broadwater hit a three-run homer during the onslaught.

Broadwater added a double to finish 3 for 4, Chase Davis was 3 for 4, and Evan Jenkins, Patrick Liller and Josh Shoemaker had two hits apiece.

Landon Tysinger got the victory on the mound, tossing four shutout innings of two-hit ball. He struck out four and walked one.

Kyle Rankin was dealt the loss for Berkeley Springs. Rankin doubled and drove in the Indians' two runs.

Keyser is at No. 3 Frankfort (9-6) on Wednesday and is at No. 5 Southern (10-3) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson 4, Hampshire 1

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Conner Wolford had both of Hampshire's hit in a loss to Jefferson on Tuesday.

Wolford went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Trojans (3-12). He doubled in the fourth inning for Hampshire's only run.

Brady Stump took the loss in six innings, allowing six hits. two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.

Riley Morgan went the distance for Jefferson, allowing two hits, one run and a walk with 16 strikeouts.

Hampshire played at Petersburg on Wednesday and hosts No. 1 Keyser on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hancock 13, Paw Paw 3

HANCOCK — Defensive mistakes cost Paw Paw against Hancock on Tuesday.

Of the 13 Panther runs, only four were earned against the Pirates (1-4).

Aiden Crabtree was credited with nine runs as Paw Paw's starter, but only one was earned.

He went two innings and gave up two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Despite throwing four of the five innings, Shawn Thomas got a no-decision as Brooks Norris earned the win after one inning.

Thomas allowed one hit across four shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Logan Trumpower led Hancock with three hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

The Pirates head to Pendleton County for a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Shalom 9, Calvary 1

POTOMAC PARK — Shalom racked up 11 hits and held Calvary to just one to cruise to a win on Monday.

Keaton Shands threw three no-hit innings for Shalom, allowing an unearned run, and Trey Wenger followed with four shutout frames of one-hit ball to end the contest.

Carter Defenderfer went 3 for 4 with a double, Will Turner doubled and Andrew Schmidt had three singles.

Brady Morgan singled for the Eagles' lone hit, and Levin Carrington had an RBI in the first inning.

Carrington was dealt the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings pitched. He wasn't helped by his defense, which made eight errors.

Calvary is at Broadfording on Friday at 4:30 p.m.