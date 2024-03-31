South Carolina vs. Oregon State: Predictions and odds for Elite Eight March Madness game

The first matchup of the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight is set in Regional 1 Albany. No. 1 seed South Carolina takes on No. 3 seed Oregon State to decide who will travel to Cleveland for the 2024 Women's Final Four.

The Gamecocks held off a late comeback by Indiana to win 79-75 in Friday's Sweet 16 matchup. That latest win to stay undefeated this season comes after a 91-39 win over Presbyterian in the first round and an 88-41 win over North Carolina in the second round.

Oregon State's in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018. Double-digit wins over Eastern Washington in the first round and Nebraska in the second round preceded a Sweet 16 upset victory 70-65 over No. 2 seed Notre Dame.

This is the fourth time these two programs have met on the basketball court. South Carolina holds the series lead 2-1 with the most recent win, 59-42 in the second round of the 2021 women's NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina vs. Oregon State predictions

Greenville News: South Carolina 81, Oregon Stsate 74

Evan Gerike says: "If South Carolina can push the pace, it will be able to control the tempo of the game in the way it prefers. South Carolina has fast guards like sophomore Raven Johnson and freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley who can keep the Gamecocks moving. South Carolina should be ready to roll."

WISTV: South Carolina 74, Oregon State 62

Staff note that South Carolina's offense has been worse over the last 10 games, averaging 83.9 points per game compared to the season average of 86.1.

South Carolina vs. Oregon State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Gamecocks are favorites to defeat the Beavers in Sunday's Elite Eight matchup, according to DraftKings odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday afternoon.

Spread: South Carolina (-15.5)

Moneylines: South Carolina (-2100); Oregon State (+1100)

Over/under: 135

How to watch South Carolina vs. Oregon State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 31, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

