South Carolina vs. Indiana Sweet 16 game tips off at 5 pm today for women's March Madness

Undefeated and top-seeded South Carolina (34-0) tips off against No. 4 Indiana (26-5) at 5 p.m. ET for a Sweet 16 matchup. ESPN will broadcast the women's March Madness game.

The Gamecocks haven’t forgotten they were upset last year and in fact, they still seem upset about it. They’re taking it out on anyone in their way — look out, Indiana — and seem eager to prove there won’t be a repeat of last spring.

The Hoosiers are one of a handful of teams to handle Iowa this year, which is certainly an impressive accomplishment, but does anyone really think they can hang with South Carolina and the Gamecocks’ athleticism?

This is not a knock on Indiana, a sneaky good team known for defense that is actually very good offensively, too. (The Hoosiers lead the country in field goal percentage, shooting 50.6%, a testament to the fact that they take good shots). This is more a comment on how good, and how deep, South Carolina is; seven Gamecocks average 8.0 points or more, and Dawn Staley never seems to run out of playmakers to turn to.

It’s not just about beating South Carolina this year − the question has become, can anyone even play with them? Our guess is no, and the top-seeded team will make that obvious very quickly.

