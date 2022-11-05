Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to verbally apologize, complete sensitivity training, meet with local Jewish leaders before he's allowed to return

Kyrie Irving is currently suspended from the Nets for at least five games. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets have issued an extensive list of requirements to Kyrie Irving as conditions for him to return to the team, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Irving is currently suspended from the Nets for at least five games after a tumultuous week in which he endorsed an antisemitic film and refused to back down in media sessions.

For Irving to return, he must meet with the media and issue a verbal apology that clearly states he’s sorry for sharing the film and understands the film is harmful and untrue.

He must also share the apology on his social media accounts. Irving initially issued an apology on Instagram hours after his suspension.

In addition, he must follow and complete sensitivity trainings determined by the team while also meeting with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn community.

And finally, if he meets the numerous requirements to the Nets’ satisfaction, he must meet with ownership and demonstrate this type of behavior will not occur again this season — the last of Irving’s four-year deal he signed with the Nets in 2019.

According to a report from ESPN, Irving didn’t respond to text messages from team governor Joe Tsai after the controversy began a week ago.

When asked for comment, the league told Yahoo Sports it was unaware of the depth of what Irving was asked to fulfill by the team, and the National Basketball Players Association said it could not comment on the matter.

On Friday, Nets general manager Sean Marks alluded to things Irving would need to do to return to the court, and after what seemed like days of inaction from the powers above Irving, it will take plenty for him to get back on the floor.