Sooners center Troy Everett to have surgery, miss significant time

The Oklahoma Sooners offensive line has been under the microscope this offseason. They’re working to replace all five starters up front, including a projected first-rounder at tackle, Tyler Guyton.

The Sooners have a good amount of competitive depth to work within their position battles this spring, but that depth took a hit at practice last week. It was reported by several outlets that center Troy Everett went down in practice and didn’t return. At the time it was speculated to be a knee injury, though the severity was unknown.

At last night’s media availability, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables revealed that the injury would require surgery. Venables shared that Everett would have surgery on Wednesday and miss significant time this offseason.

“We got some bad news with Troy Everett. He’s going to have a surgery,” Venables said. “But we’re hoping to see him back by the end of fall camp or so. And if anybody can do it, he will. We’ve got great doctors and a great plan for him.”

Brent Venables says Troy Everett will have surgery but is hopeful he will be back by the end of fall camp. Tough news. #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 3, 2024

According to reports, Everett had been working with the first-team offense, but now the Sooners will turn to their depth to prepare for 2024.

Josh Bates is expected to get the first crack at taking over for Everett. He hasn’t played much for the Sooners to this point, but the coaching staff are high on his potential.

“And we got a tougher guy out here than Josh Bates, man,” Venables said. “He’s just a football player.”

Edmond Santa Fe 2024 signee Josh Aisosa and Washington transfer Geirean Hatchett will also get some opportunities as well.

Oklahoma expects Everett to be back by the end of fall camp, but competition this spring could provide another answer at center for the fall if Everett isn’t ready to go for week one of the season.

