George Pickens not among Steelers pass catchers that joined Russell Wilson for throwing drills

On a recent episode of Around the 412, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth revealed that some receivers joined Russell Wilson in San Diego for throwing drills.

With the team’s offseason workouts beginning April 15, Wilson wanted to get a jumpstart on building a rapport with his pass-catchers. Only their current No. 1 was not among them.

Freiermuth shared that he, Calvin Austin III and new Steeler Van Jefferson went out west — but no George Pickens. He didn’t single him out, but the fact that he wasn’t there is concerning.

Pickens may have had a good reason for not being there, but he should’ve made every effort to be. The two have zero experience together, and building chemistry should be a top priority. You’d think he’d be eager to meet him and get something going.

In Arthur Smith‘s offense, Pickens could have a breakout year. Smith loves drawing up sideline pass plays, which should feed into Pickens’ love for showing off his acrobatic athleticism. But they’ll have to wait to see what that looks like.

