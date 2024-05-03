Updated odds on Steelers-Brandon Aiyuk trade

D.J. Chark, Odell Beckham Jr. and soon, Tyler Boyd. Serviceable wide receivers are flying off the post-draft free agency board one by one as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to have one of the NFL’s weakest corps. What does Omar Khan have up his sleeve?

Khan claims there’s nothing imminent, which, if true, is a serious concern. All we can do is trust that as we speculate until our faces turn blue.

Rumors of a trade with the San Fransisco 49ers for star receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been swirling for what seems like forever. General manager John Lynch has stood by his message that there are no plans to get rid of him or Deebo Samuel.

Outside the Steelers brass, no one knows for sure what’s really going on with their wide receiver situation. Odds that once leaned toward Pittsburgh are no longer in favor of the team landing the talented veteran.

Per Bet Arizona, the trade odds for Steelers-Aiyuk now stand at a bleak +2000 (4.8%). Aiyuk remaining with San Fransisco takes the lead at -300 (75%).

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire